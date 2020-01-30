GOTW Preview: Snider at Carroll

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Four teams head into Friday tied for the SAC lead at 4-1 in conference play – and two of those teams will square off in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as Snider travels to Carroll.

In conference action only, Snider is coming off a 78-63 win at home against Concordia last Friday night. The Panthers’ only SAC loss came on the first Friday of the conference season against Wayne back on December 13 as Snider fell 53-50 to the Generals.

Carroll bested South Side last week 60-46 to improve to 4-1 in the conference. There lone SAC loss came against Bishop Luers by a score of 60-51 at Charger Fieldhouse on January 17.

In addition to being a big regular season match-up in the SAC, Friday’s game will be a rematch of the SAC Holiday Tournament title game on December 28 at Wayne High School that saw Carroll claim the tourney crown with a 60-49 win over the Panthers.

WANE-TV will be live at Charger Fieldhouse on Friday at 6 p.m. to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 for Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show!