GOTW Preview: Snider at Bishop Luers

High School Sports

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The SAC title is on the line this Friday night at Snider travels to Bishop Luers in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

With a 6-1 mark in conference play – and with the SAC’s policy of not sharing conference title – Snider can wrap up a SAC championship with a win. Luers, meanwhile, is one of three teams right behind the Panthers at 5-2 in league play.

Snider has won 6 of its last 7, but fell to 2A no. 2 Blackhawk Christian 76-58 on Tuesday night.

Luers, meanwhile, fell to South Side 56-51 on Tuesday, stands 10-6 overall on the season.

