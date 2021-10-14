GOTW Preview: Snider at Bishop Luers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The SAC title will be on the line Friday night on the final night of the regular season as Snider travels to Luersfield to face Bishop Luers in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!”

Snider comes in ranked no. 4 in the state’s 5A poll as the Panthers are coming off a 33-22 win against Bishop Dwenger at Spuller Stadium last Friday. Snider is 6-1 on the season with their game against South Side in week four deemed a no-contest.

Bishop Luers is ranked no. 1 in the 2A state poll and sports an 8-0 record following a 50-0 victory over South Side in the ‘Clash on Calhoun’ last Friday.

If Bishop Luers beats Snider on Friday the Knights would finish 9-0 and win the conference outright. It would be the Knights’ first conference title since 2014 (that SAC title was shared 3 ways) and their first outright SAC crown since 2011.

If Snider wins and Carroll beats Wayne there would be a 3-way tie for the SAC title between the Panthers, Chargers, and Knights who would all end the season with just one loss.

If Snider wins and Carroll loses in week nine the SAC title would solely belong to the Panthers, as Snider would own the head-to-head tiebreaker against Luers and Carroll would have two losses.

WANE-TV will be live from Luersfield at 6 p.m. on Friday. Then tune into the Highlight Zone for Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched sports show at 11!