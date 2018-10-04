GOTW Preview: Snider at Bishop Dwenger

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - 4A no. 1 Bishop Dwenger and 6A no. 13 Snider will do battle Friday night at Zollner Stadium in the Highlight Zone "Game of the Week" in a contest that could determine who wins the SAC's Victory Bell.

Dwenger comes in 7-0 on the season and can clinch the SAC title with a win. It would be their first SAC title since 2015.

Snider, meanwhile, has won the last two SAC championships. The Panthers enter Friday 5-2 on the year. They would need to beat Dwenger to keep their slim SAC title hopes alive.

Kick is set for 7 p.m. WANE-TV will be live at 6 p.m. to preview the game, then tune into the Highlight Zone - Fort Wayne's longest-running and most-watched sports show - at 11 p.m.!

