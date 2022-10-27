FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Twice is nice for Fort Wayne football fans, as perennial powerhouses Snider and Bishop Dwenger will meet for the second time this year – this time with the season on the line.

The 5A no. 1 Panthers and 5A no. 10 Saints will square off in 5A sectional semifinal action at 7 p.m. Friday at Shields Field in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

Saints fans are hoping last year’s scenario repeats itself, as Dwenger lost to the Panthers in the regular season (33-22), but turned the tables in the playoffs with a 42-20 win that ended Snider’s season.

WANE-TV will be live from Shields Field at 6 p.m. on Friday to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show!