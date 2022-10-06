FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For a clash of classic powerhouses in the Fort Wayne area, look no further than the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as Snider will head to Bishop Dwenger to headline week eight of the regular season.

These two teams met twice last season, with Snider winning 33-22 in the regular season and Dwenger winning 42-20 in the sectional title game.

Snider comes into this game 6-1 on the season, with that lone loss coming in week two to SAC-leading Carroll by a score of 28-21 on the road at Carroll High School. The Panthers are currently ranked no. 1 in the state in the IFCA’s 5A poll.

Dwenger is 5-2 on the season with a narrow 32-27 loss to North Side in week two at Chambers Field, and a 31-0 setback to Carroll in week five. The Saints have won four of their last five games and sit at no. 8 in this week’s IFCA 5A state poll.

WANE-TV will be live at Shields Field at 6 p.m. Friday to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show!