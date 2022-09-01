LEO, Ind. (WANE) – Northeast Eight conference play kicks off on Friday and there’s no place better to be than Lions Field as reigning NE8 champ Leo plays host to undefeated Norwell in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!”

The Knights are ranked no. 6 in this week’s 3A state poll after non-conference wins against Mississinewa and Heritage to start the season. Leo is 1-1 in head coach Jason Doerffler’s first season, as the Lions fell to Kokomo in the season opener before besting Angola last week on the road.

Norwell is seeking its first win against Leo since 2014, as the Knights fell to the Lions at the Courtyard last season 41-7.

WANE-TV will be live from Leo at 6 p.m. on Friday. Then tune into the area’s no. 1 sports show, the Highlight Zone, at 11 p.m.