FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Northeast 8 champion will test its mettle against one of the SAC’s best in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week,” at Norwell travels to Homestead to headline the final Friday of the boys basketball regular season.

Norwell comes in 20-1 overall and ranked no. 4 in the latest 3A state poll.

Homestead is 13-8 on the season and coming off a loss to rival Carroll in last Friday’s “Game of the Week.”