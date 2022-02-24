FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The NE8 champ faces off with the SAC champ this Friday night in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as Norwell rekindles an old rivalry with a trip to Homestead.

The Knights are ranked no. 6 in the latest 3A state poll. Norwell hosts the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” last Friday, as the Knights went on to defeat ACAC champ Jay County by a score of 71-47. The Knights then defeated Concordia on the road 52-50 on Saturday to run their winning streak to 11 games and improve to 19-3 overall.

Homestead is ranked no. 3 in the state’s 4A poll. The Spartans clinched their second SAC title in a row last Friday with a 68-32 victory over rival Carroll. Homestead has an overall record of 18-5 and has won eight straight games.

WANE-TV will be live from Homestead on Friday at 6 p.m. to preview the game. Then tune into Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show at 11 p.m. for the area’s best coverage!