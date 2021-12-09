GOTW Preview: Norwell at Columbia City

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – It’s still early in the high school hoops season, but it’s a game that could go a long way in conference standings as the 8-1 Norwell Knights battle with the 9-0 Columbia City Eagles on Friday night in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!”

Norwell comes into Friday night with just one loss through nine games and and have won seven in a row.

Columbia City is undefeated and off to the program’s best start since 1992.

A win for either team will be major leverage when it’s time to crown conference season champions.

WANE-TV will be live from Columbia City High School at 6 p.m. on Friday to preview the game. Then tune into the area’s longest-running and most-watched sports show at 11 p.m. for the area’s best coverage!