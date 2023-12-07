COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Friday night is “Ladies Night” for the Highlight Zone! Two girls basketball powerhouses collide when Norwell visits Columbia City in your Game of the Week!

While it’s not a conference championship game, Friday’s showdown will go a long in deciding who walks away with the Northeast 8 title.

Columbia City (9-0) is ranked number one in the state’s coaches poll in back-to-back weeks. The Eagles return all five starters from last year, including Butler University commit and junior Addi Baxter. As a team, Columbia City is averaging 66.9 points per game while holding opponents to 33.4 points per contest.

Norwell (8-2) is coming off a 68-38 win over Eastbrook on Wednesday. The Knights also return last year’s starters, including Indiana Junior All-Star Kennedy Fuelling. Norwell is also lighting up the scoreboard with 66.4 points per game, while limiting opponents to 45.3 points per game.

WANE 15 will be live at 6 p.m. with Columbia City head coach Amy Shearer to preview your Game of the Week. Tune in at 11 p.m. for the Highlight Zone, Fort Wayne’s number one and most-watched sports show!