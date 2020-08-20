GOTW Preview: Northrop at Homestead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 2020 season kicks off on Friday night in Indiana and the Highlight Zone is putting its focus on a SAC showdown in Aboite as defending conference champion Homestead will host up-and-coming Northrop in your “Game of the Week.”

The Spartans won the SAC’s Victory Bell for the first time last season, posting a 11-1 overall record while bringing home a 6A sectional title. But graduated are the anchors of that team in Fab 15 selections Cam Rogers and Jake Archbold, while senior Luke Goode won’t be playing quarterback this year as the University of Illinois basketball commit is focusing on hoops only.

Meanwhile, Northrop is coming off a 5-6 campaign in 2019, the best record in coach Jason Doerffler’s six previous seasons at the helm. The Bruins will be led offensively by running back Damarius Cowen as they head into the 2020 season.

Kick is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Dave Walters Stadium. WANE-TV will be live at 6 p.m. to preview the game, then tune in at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched sports show.