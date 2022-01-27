GOTW Preview: Northrop at Homestead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two of the top five scorers in the state will go head-to-head on Friday night as Jalen Jackson leads Northrop over to Homestead to square off against Fletcher Loyer and the Spartans.

Jackson tallied 41 points and 17 rebounds in a win over Wayne last Friday and 26 points in a victory over Canterbury on Tuesday. The UIC recruit is averaging 29 points per game – second-most in the state – for a Northrop team that’s 8-7 overall and 2-2 in conference.

Loyer, a Purdue recruit, is putting up 26.7 points a game for a Homestead team that’s 13-5 overall and 4-1 in SAC play. Homestead is tied with Snider and Concordia for first in the SAC, but the Panthers hold the head-to-head tie breaker over the Spartans after beating Homestead two weeks ago.

WANE-TV will be live from Homestead at 6 p.m. on Friday. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show.