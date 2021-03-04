GOTW Preview: North Side vs. Carroll

EAST NOBLE, Ind. (WANE) – The North Side boys basketball team enters the postseason on fire, winning nine of its last ten. That only loss? That came on February 9 when the Chargers edged the Legends 66-63 at Charger Fieldhouse. Will it be redemption or repeat when the two meet again with the season on the line Friday night in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week?”

The Legends-Chargers contest will tip at 6 p.m. and be the first game of a 4A sectional semifinals doubleheader at the Big Blue Pit in Kendallville, with host East Noble and Snider to follow at 8 p.m.

Carroll comes in with a 16-6 overall record, while North Side is 13-9. The winner advances to the sectional championship game at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Tune in Friday at 6 p.m. where WANE-TV will be live at the game. Then check out the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show!