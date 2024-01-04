FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two of the top teams in the SAC square off on Friday night as the defending conference champion Wayne hosts North Side in your first Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” in the year 2024!

The Generals come in 7-2 overall and 2-0 in SAC play under first-year head coach Anthony Brewer. Last season Wayne won the SAC title outright for the first time since 1976. The Generals are led by senior point guard Jevon Lewis Jr. at 18.1 points and 7.1 assists per game. Junior Chase Barnes is putting up 15.1 points and 5.9 boards a night while shooting 43 percent on threes. Junior big man HJ Dillard is shooting 74 percent from the floor while scoring 13.4 points a night to go with a team-high 11.6 rebounds.

North Side is out to a 9-3 overall start and a 2-0 mark in conference play. The Legends are ranked no. 11 in this week’s 4A state poll. They are led by senior Jaxson Fugate, who is tops on the team at 16.7 points a night while adding 5.7 rebounds a game. Fellow senior Eugene Young Jr. adds 14.6 points and a team-best 9.2 rebounds while shooting 47 percent from behind the arc.

WANE-TV will be live from Wayne High School during the 6 p.m. news on Friday to preview the Game of the Week. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. that night for Fort Wayne’s undisputed no. 1 sports show!