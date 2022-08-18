FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 2022 high school football season kicks off on Friday night and what a way to get things going as North Side heads to Spuller Stadium to take on the Snider Panthers in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!”

Friday’s contest is a rematch of one of the most exciting and important contests SAC fans saw all of last season. Snider edged North Side 34-32 at Chambers Field on a last-second 47-yard field goal by Nick Talamantes. The victory helped propel the Panthers to a share of the SAC’s Victory Bell.

WANE-TV will be live from Spuller Stadium on Friday at 6 p.m. to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched sports show!