FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – First place in the SAC boys standings will be up for grabs Friday night at the newly-minted Spartan Arena as Homestead hosts North Side in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!”

The Legends are coming off a 74-73 win against Northrop behind 47 points from junior Tae Tae Johnson last Friday and have won four in a row. North Side is 10-4 overall this season and 4-0 in SAC play. For their recent efforts, the Legends were named the OPS Team of the Week this past Tuesday on WANE-TV.

Homestead is coming off a 65-56 win on the road against NE8-leading Columbia City on Tuesday night that saw junior Will Jamison tally a team-high 26 points. The Spartans are 13-3 overall and 4-0 in SAC play.

WANE-TV will be live from Spartan Arena at 6 p.m. on Friday to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone for Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show at 11 p.m.!