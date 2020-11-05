GOTW Preview: North Side at Dwenger

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second time this fall the Legends and Saints collide on the football field – this time with the season on the line.

North Side and Bishop Dwenger will square off for the 5A sectional 11 title Friday night at 7 p.m. at Shields Field.

These two met back in week two, with Dwenger pulling out a tightly-contested game at Chambers Field by a score of 27-14.

North Side is coming off a 42-21 drubbing of Northrop that saw Ja’Suan Lambert set a school record with 347 rushing yards.

Dwenger, meanwhile, saw quarterback Brenden Lytle become the program’s all-time leader in touchdown passes as the Saints bested visiting Anderson 42-6.

Friday’s match-up presents two different styles of football, as Dwenger leads the SAC by giving up 12.6 points a game defensively, while North Side’s offenses has proved to be one of the conference’s most potent, tallying 37.2 points a game – second-most in SAC this year.

WANE-TV will be live at Shields Field at 6 p.m. on Friday to preview the game. Then tune into Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show, The Highlight Zone, at 11 p.m. for the area’s absolute best coverage!