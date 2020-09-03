GOTW Preview: North Side at Carroll

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two of the SAC’s top teams will battle it out Friday night at Dean Gorsuch Field as North Side squares off with Carroll in your week three Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

Carroll is 2-0 and coming off a 42-12 win over Snider. The Chargers defeated Luers 48-14 in week one, meaning Doug Dinan’s team is scoring 45 points a night while yielding just 13 a game.

North Side battled Bishop Dwenger tough last week, but fell to the Saints at Chambers Field to drop to 1-1 overall. Like Carroll, the Legends also beat Snider by 30 this season, trouncing the Panthers 47-14 in week one.

