GOTW Preview: North Side at Bishop Dwenger

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After two great battles last season North Side and Bishop Dwenger will be at it again on Friday night in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as the Saints host the Legends in week two at Shields Field.

These two met at Chambers Field in week two last year with Bishop Dwenger topping North Side 27-14. They met for a second time in the sectional title game with the Saints edging the Legends by a touchdown, 20-12.

5A no. 3 Dwenger is coming off a 42-27 win over Wayne in week one while North Side was edged by 5A no. 8 Snider 34-32 on a last-second 48 yard field goal.

WANE-TV will be live on Friday at 6 p.m. from Shields Field to preview the game. Then tune in to Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched sports show at 11 p.m. on Friday for the area’s best coverage!