HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Boys basketball sectional semifinal take center stage on Friday, and lots of eyes will be on Bob Straight Court in Huntington at NE8 power New Haven battles reigning SAC champion Homestead in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!”

The Spartans (20-5) are coming off a 56-43 win on Tuseday night against host Huntington North in the first round. Purdue recruit Fletcher Loyer tallied 26 points to lead the Spartans while Andrew Leeper added 13. Homestead has won 10 games in a row leading up to Friday.

New Haven (11-12) had a bye in the first round. The Bulldogs boast one of the best one-two punches in northeast Indiana with senior Jakar Williams (15.9 points/8.8 rebounds) and junior Darrion Brooks (21.4 points) leading the way.

Homestead and New Haven met once during the regular season, with the Spartans winning 82-67 on February 9 in Aboite.

WANE-TV will be live from North Arena at 6 p.m. Friday for more on the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show!