LEO, Ind. (WANE) – Two of the top teams in the Northeast Eight conference will clash in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” this Friday as high-scoring New Haven heads to Leo for a week four showdown!

New Haven is coming off a 48-28 win over DeKalb last Friday in which the Bulldogs led 42-7 at half. New Haven is 3-0 with wins over the Barons, Bishop Luers, and Northrop while averaging 42 points a game offensively and yielding just 13.7 points a night defensively. Ohio State recruit Mylan Graham leads the way with 19 receptions for 265 yards and 2 touchdowns this fall while Tre Bates had 214 yards rushing and 5 touchdowns.

Leo is 2-1 following last Friday night’s 33-0 road win at Norwell. The Lions fell to 4A no. 2 Kokomo by a score of 16-14 in week one, but bested Angola 42-17 in week two. Leo senior receiver/defensive back Kaden Hurst, an Ohio University recruit, has led the way for an offense that also features tight end Brock Schott, running back Brett Fuller, and receiver Kamden Zeisloft.

