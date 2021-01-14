GOTW Preview: New Haven at Leo

LEO, Ind. (WANE) – Two of the top teams in the NE8 will square off Friday night in the Lions Den as New Haven battles Leo in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!”

Leo comes in 9-0 overall and 1-0 in NE8 play while riding a 15-game winning streak that dates back to last season. The Lions are ranked no. 5 in 3A state poll and are coming off a 10-point win over Norwell last Saturday in the NE8 opener for Cary Cogdell’s team.

New Haven is 6-3 overall and 1-0 in NE8 action. The Bulldogs beat DeKalb by three in the NE8 opener for both teams on Saturday, and topped Snider last Tuesday night as well for a solid pair of wins last week.

WANE-TV will be live at Leo on Friday at 6 p.m. to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s number one sports show!