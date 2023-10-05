KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Friday’s showdown in Kendallville will go a long way in determining who will bring home the Northeast Eight conference title this fall as undefeated New Haven will battle East Noble in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!”

New Haven comes in 7-0 overall and 5-0 in NE8 play. A win by the Bulldogs and they would clinch at least a share of the NE8 title for the first time since 2017. Kyle Booher’s team bested Bellmont 32-14 last Friday while playing without Ohio State recruit Mylan Graham, who is expected to return this week.

East Noble is 5-2 overall and 4-1 in NE8 play. With that 4-1 mark the Knights are tied with Leo for second place in the NE8 with two weeks left in the regular season. Luke Amstutz’s team could potentially earn a share of the NE8 title with a win on Friday. The Knights are coming off an impressive 35-0 win over last year’s NE8 champ Columbia City last Friday on the road.

