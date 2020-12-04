GOTW Preview: New Haven at Blackhawk Christian

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The lights are shining on center court as number 1 in 2A Blackhawk Christian will try and add on to its 1-0 start to the season against a 35th in 4A New Haven squad ready to start its season in you Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

Blackhawk Christian started the season off with a win over North Side on Tuesday, 98-48. Senior Zane Burke led the team in scoring with 28-points followed by Caleb Furst with 24-points and became the Braves all-time leading scorer.

This will be the first time we get to see this year’s New Haven basketball team in action. The Bulldogs are led by Senior Thomas Latham and Junior Jakar Williams. The Bulldogs had just won a sectional championship when the remainder of the season was cancelled back in March.

WANE-TV will be live at Blackhawk on Friday at 6 p.m. to preview the game. Then tune in at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show, the Highlight Zone!