FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first all-basketball edition of the Highlight Zone this season is set for Friday, and what a way to tip things off as high-scoring Darrion Brooks leads New Haven against 2A no. 2 Blackhawk Christian in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

The Braves won their season opener on Tuesday night, beating North Side 71-62 in new head coach Matt Roth’s first game. That night Blackhawk Christian dedicated their court to Marc Davidson, their former coach who passed away in May after a long bout with cancer.

New Haven enters the game with a record of 1-1 following a 52-41 with on the road at Northrop on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs fell in their season opener to Woodlan on a buzzer beater, 68-66. Brooks went for 21 in the opener and 24 points against Northrop, giving the senior an average of 22.5 points a night heading into Friday’s match-up.

