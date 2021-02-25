GOTW Preview: Marion at Snider

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A familiar family will be back in the Summit City on Friday night for the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as James Blackmon Sr. brings his Marion Giants to Kilmer Court for a showdown with the Snider Panthers!

Marion is led by coach Blackmon’s youngest son Jalen Blackmon. An Indiana All-Star candidate, the younger Blackmon recently passed his father to become Marion’s all-time leading scorer. A 6-foot-3 guard, Jalen Blackmon is averaging 31.0 points a game this season and his signed to play college basketball at Grand Canyon University and coach Bryce Drew in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC).

Marion comes in with an overall record of 11-10 overall.

Snider, meanwhile, is 10-10 overall and finished third in the SAC title race at 6-3 in conference play. Jeremy Rauch’s team is averaging 73.1 points a game, making them the second-highest scoring team in the SAC behind 4A no. 1 Homestead.

WANE-TV will be live at Kilmer Court at 6 p.m. on Friday to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. on Friday for the area’s no. 1 sports show.