LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Last week at Gas City, Leo (11-2) went full throttle in a 41-7 win over Mississinewa. After winning their third regional title in program history, Leo looks to make history by winning their first semi-state championship against NorthWood on Friday in your Highlight Zone Game of the Week.

Friday’s showdown will feature plenty of stars on both sides of the ball. The Lions are led by Ohio University commit Kaden Hurst. In his first year with Leo, the senior has caught 48 passes for 675 yards and nine touchdowns, including six scores on the ground.

Leo also showcases junior tight end and defensive lineman Brock Schott, who has already earned offers from several power conference programs. Schott has 18 sacks, 65 total tackles including 30 for loss and an interception on defense, along with 696 receiving yards and six touchdowns at the tight end position.

NorthWood also has plenty of talent at their disposal. The Panthers feature senior quarterback Owen Roeder, who’s thrown for 3,092 yards, 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. Roeder’s top target is Georgia commit NiTareon “Nitro” Tuggle, who’s caught 82 passes for 1,245 yards and 16 touchdowns. On defense, NorthWood also features Michigan commit Jo’Ziah Edmond, who leads the Panthers with four interceptions and 47 tackles.

WANE 15 will be live at Lions Field on Friday at 6 to preview your Game of the Week. Then tune in at 11 for your semi-state edition of the Highlight Zone, Fort Wayne’s number one and most-watched sports show!