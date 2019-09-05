GOTW Preview: Leo at Norwell

OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – Northeast 8 play gets underway in a big way on Friday night as undefeated Leo takes on unbeaten Norwell as the Knights unveil the new turf at the Courtyard in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

Leo comes in 2-0 and ranked no. 13 in the latest 4A state poll. The Lions are coming off wins over Woodlan and Angola.

Norwell is also 2-0 and ranked no. 14 in the state’s 3A poll. The Knights beat Jay County 47-0 in week 1 and Heritage 49-7 in week two. This will be Norwell’s first home game of 2019.

Norwell is also 2-0 and ranked no. 14 in the state's 3A poll. The Knights beat Jay County 47-0 in week 1 and Heritage 49-7 in week two. This will be Norwell's first home game of 2019.