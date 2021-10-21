GOTW Preview: Leo at East Noble

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second time this season, Leo will battle East Noble in Kendallville, but the second time around it’ll be win or go home time as the Lions and Knights square off in your Highlight Zone week 10 “Game of the Week” to open sectional play.

When the two teams met in week five the Lions held a 20-point lead at halftime. East Noble rallied to tie the game late, but Leo muscled out one final touchdown for a 40-32 win.

Leo comes into this game undefeated in the regular season, NE8 champions, and ranked 2nd in 4A. East Noble has won three in a row, including a 56-7 victory against Bellmont in week nine.

WANE-TV will be live in Kendallville on Friday at 6 p.m. to preview the game, then tune in at 11 p.m. on Friday for Fort Wayne’s most-watched sports show.