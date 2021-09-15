GOTW Preview: Leo at East Noble

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – The Northeast Eight conference title could very well come down to the Highlight Zone’s week five “Game of the Week” as undefeated Leo travels to unbeaten East Noble in one of the season’s most-anticipated match-ups.

The Lions come into the game with a perfect 4-0 record after beating New Haven 53-15 last Friday. Leo, ranked no. 3 in the Associated Press 4A state poll, is averaging 46.8 points a game while yielding just 10.8.

East Noble is 3-0, having had their week two game against NorthWood cancelled. The Knights are coming off a 45-7 win at DeKalb last Friday. East Noble is ranked sixth in the A.P. 4A poll, averaging 52.7 points a game while giving up 17.7.

These two met twice in 2020, with Leo winning 24-0 in the regular season and East Noble topping the Lions 10-0 in the sectional title game.

WANE-TV will be live in Kendallville on Friday at 6 p.m. to preview the game. Then tune in to the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched sports show.