GOTW Preview: Leo at DeKalb

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – Two top 15 teams in the latest 4A state poll will go head-to-head in the week nine Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as 12th-ranked Leo travels to no. 13 DeKalb in a Northeast 8 conference match-up featuring a pair teams with a 7-1 record.

DeKalb is coming off a 56-0 road win at Bellmont last week while Leo bested Columbia City 29-14 at Lions Field.

This contest will essentially determine who finishes in second place in the NE8 standings. East Noble is 6-0 in conference and hosts a winless Bellmont team on Friday. Both DeKalb and Leo are one game behind the Knights at 5-1 in conference play.

Tune into the Highlight Zone on Friday at 11 p.m. for the area’s best coverage.

