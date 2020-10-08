GOTW Preview: Leo at Columbia City

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Northeast Eight title implications abound in week eight at newly constructed Eagle Stadium as conference-leading Leo heads to second place Columbia City in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

The 4A no. 7 Lions come in 5-0 in NE8 play and 6-1 overall, with that lone loss coming to 4A no. 3 Mooresville. Leo is coming off a 21-0 win over Huntington North at Lions Field last Friday.

Columbia City enters the game 4-1 in NE8 play and 6-1 overall. Their lone loss came last Friday night as the Eagles fell at East Noble, 27-10. Columbia City is tied with Norwell for second place in the NE8.

WANE-TV will be live from Columbia City at 6 p.m. on Friday to preview the game. Then tune in at 11 p.m. for the Highlight Zone, Fort Wayne’s top-rated sports show.