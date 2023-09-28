LIGONIER, Ind. (WANE) – All eyes in the Northeast Corner Conference will be on Ligonier this Friday night as undefeated West Noble hosts Lakeland in a game that could decide the NECC Big Division Title.

West Noble is 6-0 overall and 3-0 in NECC Big Division play, so a win against the Lakers this week would lock up the conference crown for the Chargers.

Lakeland is 5-1 overall and 1-1 in NECC Big Division play. A win by the Lakers would give Lakeland a shot at winning the conference title with a victory over Fairfield in week eight.

The Lakers boast the highest-scoring offense in the NECC at 43.2 points a night. West Noble, who comes in ranked 15th in the state’s latest 3A poll, is scoring 37 points a game.

WANE-TV will be live with West Noble coach Monte Mawhorter at 6 p.m. on Friday to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show!