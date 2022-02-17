OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – The ACAC champ will take on the NE8 champ Friday night in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as Jay County travels to the Castle in Ossian to square off with the host Norwell Knights.

Norwell comes in ranked no. 7 in the latest 3A state poll. The Knights boast an overall record 17-3, which includes a 6-1 mark in NE8 play. Coach Mike McBride’s Knights clinched the NE8 title outright last week. It’s Norwell’s second conference title in the last three years.

Jay County, meanwhile, is 17-2 overall and comes into Friday’s big game riding a 10-game winning streak. The Patriots finished a perfect 6-0 in conference play to claim the ACAC title outright after winning the ACAC Tournament back in January with a 44-41 victory over Woodlan in the championship game.

The Patriots yield just 35.7 points a game defensively, making them the no. 1 defense in the state in 3A and third-best overall.

Jay County is lead by legendary coach Jerry Bomholt, who is in the second season of his second stint with the Patriots. Bomholt has been a head coach in Indiana for 41 seasons with an overall record of 573-357. Bomholt is eighth in wins among active Indiana boys basketball coaches and 22nd in coaches wins all-time.

WANE-TV will be live from Ossian at 6 p.m. on Friday. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 for Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show.