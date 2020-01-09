GOTW Preview: Homestead at South Side girls hoops

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Girls basketball will take center stage Friday night on the Highlight Zone as Homestead travels to South Side with SAC title implications hanging in the balance.

It’ll be the second meeting between the two conference powerhouses in two weeks. Back on December 28 it was Homestead beating South Side 52-43 in the SAC Holiday Tournament title game.

Friday’s contest will go a long way in determining who wins the SAC regular season crown. With wins over contenders Carroll, Bishop Luers, and Concordia already this season Homestead sits 5-0 in league play while South Side is 4-0.

Tip is set for 6 p.m. Friday at Don Reichert Gymnasium. WANE-TV will have complete coverage of the game on the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m.