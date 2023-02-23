OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – For years, Homestead and Norwell did battle in the old Northeast Hoosier Conference. While they may not be conference foes any more, their rivalry will be renewed on Friday night at The Castle in Ossian to wrap up the regular season when the 3A no. 3 Knights host the Spartans in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

Homestead comes in with a 17-6 or 18-5 record thanks to a win/loss Tuesday at Spartan Arena against visiting Concordia.

Norwell is 19-3 on the season and looking to get back on track as their 12-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday with a 62-52 loss to the Cadets.

WANE-TV will be live from The Castle at 6 p.m. on Friday to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show!