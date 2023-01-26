FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The SAC girls championship is on the line Friday night at Mark Schoeff Gymnasium as 4A no. 7 Northrop hosts 4A no. 9 Homestead in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!”

Northrop comes in with a perfect 8-0 record in SAC play. A win Friday night by the Bruins and Northrop would win the conference title outright.

Homestead enters Friday’s game with a 7-1 record in the SAC, with that lone conference loss coming in overtime on the road to Snider. A win by Homestead on Friday and a loss by Snider (who hosts Carroll this Friday) would earn the Spartans the SAC title due to their head-to-head win over Northrop. A win by Homestead and a win by Snider would mean the Spartans, Panthers, and Bruins would all finish 8-1 in the SAC and split the conference title three ways.

