FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The SAC title chase gets ramped up on Friday night at The Cage as Concordia will host Homestead in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!”

Heading into the showdown, Homestead is alone atop the SAC standings at 6-1 in conference play. A win by the Spartans would go a long way toward a conference title, as the lone remaining conference game for Homestead would be a home game on February 18 against Carroll.

A win by Concordia would vault the Cadets into a three-way tie at 6-2 in conference play with Homestead and Snider. The Cadets are coming off a narrow 58-55 loss at Northrop on Tuesday night.

Snider was in the SAC driver’s seat until past Saturday when the Panthers fell to Bishop Dwenger to slide to 5-2 in SAC play. Snider has head-to-head wins over Concordia already this season, but has losses to North Side and Dwenger.

Tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. on Friday for Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched sports show!