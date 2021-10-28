GOTW Preview: Homestead at Carroll

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A rivalry will be renewed this Friday with the winner moving on and the loser going home as the Homestead at Carroll 6A sectional semifinal showdown will be the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!”

These two met just a few weeks ago back in week seven of the regular season with Carroll outlasting the Spartans 17-10 in a relatively low-scoring games between two teams noted for their offensive firepower.

Prior to the October 1 win by the Chargers Homestead had won seven in a row against Carroll. Both teams have had an extra week to rest up, as 6A teams had a bye week last Friday.

The Chargers finished the regular season 8-1, winning a share of the SAC title for the first time since joining the league in 2015. They’re won eight games in a row with their lone loss coming in week one by a score of 38-31 to Bishop Luers.

Homestead finished 6-3 overall in the regular season, the first time in three years the Spartans did not claim the SAC’s Victory Bell. The Spartans have won two games in a row heading into this Friday’s showdown.

WANE-TV will be live at Carroll High School at 6 p.m. Friday to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 for Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched sports show!