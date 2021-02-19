GOTW Preview: Homestead at Carroll

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – By the end of Friday night, a SAC champion will be crowned – and it’ll be your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

Both teams are undefeated in conference play. SAC no. 1 Homestead Spartans (21-0) heads to SAC no. 2 Carroll Chargers (15-4) for a 7:30 p.m. tip.

The Spartans are coming off a 88-44 win over Concordia last Friday night on the highlight zone. The Chargers look to rebound after a nine-point loss to Carmel last Saturday.

Tune in at 6 p.m. on Friday where WANE-TV will be live from Carroll to preview the game. Then check out The Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s most-watched sports show!