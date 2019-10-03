GOTW Preview: Homestead at Carroll

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The quest to the be best in the SAC takes the Highlight Zone to Dean Gorsuch Field on Friday night in week seven as Homestead travels to Carroll in your “Game of the Week!”

A win by Homestead would go a long way in helping the program earn its first ever SAC title in football. The Spartans are undefeated at 6-0 and ranked no. 3 in this week’s 6A state poll. With victories over Bishop Dwenger and Snider already this fall, beating Carroll would give the Spartans the tie-breaker over all over SAC title contenders.

Meanwhile, Carroll is 4-2 on the year with those two losses coming in close games to Snider (21-20 in week 2) and Dwenger (10-7 in week 5).

Kick is set for 7 p.m. on Friday. WANE will be live with Carroll coach Doug Dinan at 6 p.m. to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched sports show!