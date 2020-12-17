GOTW Preview: Homestead at Bishop Luers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In an early season tilt that could have a major impact on who ultimately wins the Summit Athletic Conference title reigning SAC champ Bishop Luers hosts 2020 conference favorite Homestead in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!”

The Spartans are ranked no. 3 in the latest 4A state poll and are off to a 5-0 overall while standing 1-0 in conference. Homestead is putting up 71.2 points a night while yielding just 51.4.

Luers comes in 1-1 overall and has yet to place a conference games. The Knights are led by senior Naylon Thompson who went over 1,000 career points in Saturday’s win against Canterbury. Thompson, who has scholarship offers from Cleveland State and IUPUI, is averaging 26 points a game.

Homestead is paced by two future Big Ten players in Illinois signee Luke Goode (19.8 points, 8.0 rebounds) and Purdue commit Fletcher Loyer (21.4 points, 5.2 assists).

Friday’s game is part of a girls-boys doubleheader that has the girls game set to tip at 6 p.m.

WANE-TV will be live from Bishop Luers at 6 p.m. on Friday to preview the game. Then tune in at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show!