GOTW Preview: Homestead at Bishop Dwenger

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The SAC’s Victory Bell is very much up for grabs this season and two of the top contenders square off at Shields Field on Friday night as 6A no. 9 Homestead travels to 5A no. 2 Bishop Dwenger in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!”

Bishop Dwenger is off to a 3-0 start after besting South Side 50-14 while Homestead is 2-1 after falling in the final seconds to 2A no. 1 Bishop Luers last week 45-42.

Last year, Dwenger and Homestead tied atop the SAC as both posted an 8-1 record in the regular season; however the Spartans won the SAC championship – their second in a row – courtesy of a week four head-to-head victory over the Saints 35-34 in overtime.

WANE-TV will be live at Shields Field at 6 p.m. on Friday to preview the game. Then tune into Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show, the Highlight Zone, at 11 p.m.