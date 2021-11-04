GOTW Preview: Eastside at Bishop Luers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s only a sectional championship game, but it has the feel of a state title match-up as 2A no. 4 Eastside heads to 2A no. 2 Bishop Luers on Friday night in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!”

Eastside comes in with a perfect 11-0 record on the season. The Blazers, led by star senior quarterback Laban Davis, are coming off a 38-6 win at Central Noble last Friday. Coach Todd Mason’s team is averaging 39.5 points a game this year while yielding just 8.3 a night.

Luers is 10-1 on the season and coming off last week’s 44-7 win on the road against Prairie Heights. Coach Kyle Lindsay’s squad is averaging 44.2 points a game this year while giving up 18.4.

Despite being in different conference and being located almost an hour away, Luers and Eastside are actually relatively familiar foes. Last year these two met in the sectional title game, with the Knights winning a shootout by the score of 56-49 at Luersfield.

The two teams met in the 2019 sectional semifinals with Eastside winning that one in a low-scorer by the score of 13-6 in Butler.

WANE-TV will be live from Luersfield at 6 p.m. on Friday to preview the game. Then tune into the area’s longest-running and most-watched sports show at 11 p.m. for the area’s best coverage!