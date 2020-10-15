GOTW Preview: Eastside at Angola

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – The Northeast Corner Conference takes center stage to close out the regular season as NECC Small Division champion Eastside (7-1 overall, 3-0 NECC) travels to Angola (5-1, 3-1) in your week nine Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

Eastside clinched its second straight small division title last Friday with a 42-7 win at Central Noble. The Blazers are scoring 37.8 points a night while yielding just 6.1 points in 2020.

Angola is coming off a 42-7 road win at Garrett last Friday. The Hornets are putting up 42.2 points a night while giving up 13.5.

This match-up was an instant classic last season with Eastside edging Angola 14-13 in Butler.

WANE-TV will be live in Angola Friday at 6 p.m. to preview the game. Then tune in at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show, the Highlight Zone!