NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of familiar foes will square off with the season on the line this Friday night in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as Northeast Eight conference rivals East Noble and New Haven meet in the first round of 4A sectional play at John Young Stadium.

These two met just two weeks ago up in Kendallville, with the Knights dominating early on the way to a 31-21 victory. That was New Haven’s lone loss of the season, and ultimately led to the Bulldogs, the Knights, and Leo all sharing the NE8 conference title. In the week eight game, however, Ohio State recruit Mylan Graham sat out with an injury, and Graham is expected to be back on the field for the rematch on Friday.

