GOTW Preview: East Noble at Leo

LEO, Ind. (WANE) – There’s plenty of the regular season left, however the Northeast Eight title may ultimately come down to who wins Friday’s Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as Leo hosts East Noble in a week five tilt.

East Noble enters the game with a 3-1 overall record and a 1-0 mark in conference. The Knights, who made the 4A state title game last year, took 6A powerhouse Penn to the final whistle last Friday in a close 30-24 loss in Kendallville.

Leo, meanwhile, comes in with an identical 3-1 overall record and a 2-0 mark in league play. The Lions bested NE8 contender New Haven 35-8 at John Young Stadium last Friday night thanks to four touchdowns by Kaeden Miller.

Kick is set for 7 p.m. this Friday at Lions Field. WANE-TV will be live with Leo head coach Jared Sauder at 6:20 p.m. that night to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched sports show.