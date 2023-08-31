NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Two undefeated teams go head to head at John Young Stadium on Friday night as the Northeast Eight kicks off conference play as the New Haven Bulldogs play host to the DeKalb Barons in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!”

DeKalb is off to a perfect 2-0 start after wins over Angola and Garrett. The Barons are led by senior receiver Caden Pettis, who had five touchdown receptions to go with 12 catches and 174 receiving yards. Running back Caiden Hinkle has tallied 34 carries for 242 yards and 3 touchdowns, while new quarterback Aaden Lytle has complted 28-of-42 passes for 412 yards and 5 TDs with 2 interceptions.

New Haven is also 2-0, boasting impressive wins over Northrop (42-6 in week one) and Bishop Luers (36-7 in week two). The Bulldogs are led by receiver Mylan Graham, who has verbally committed to Ohio State.

