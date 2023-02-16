FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The SAC title is on the line Friday night as Concordia travels to Wayne in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!”

The Generals come in with a 7-1 record in conference play, with a win on Friday night clinching the SAC title for Wayne for the first time since 2000.

Concordia, meanwhile, is 6-1 in SAC following last Friday’s postponement of a showdown against Homestead. A win against Wayne and the Cadets would keep their conference title hopes alive heading into next Tuesday’s rescheduled game against the Spartans.

WANE-TV will be live from Wayne High School at 6 p.m. on Friday to preview the game. Then tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show!